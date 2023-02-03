I think all of us at heart do our best to protect the earth; we recycle, don’t leave the water running overnight in our gardens, etc. Sustainability is good for our environment and for our kids’ futures.
While nearly all of us are on the same page with most examples of sustainability, there are a few that just do not sound appealing.
A recent analysis at Reichmann University’s School of Sustainability suggested we stop eating beef and replace it with Spirulina algae. This photosynthetic eukaryotic organism is a great source of protein, essential fatty acids, and iron — just like beef. Unlike beef, however, it does not emit greenhouse gases, take up a lot of land or utilize large amounts of water.
The algae may be consumed in different forms, including as wet biomass or in the form of paste, powder or pill. Appetizing? I am certain that if I took my wife out this coming Valentine’s for a Spirulina algae paste with a side of alfalfa, divorce proceedings would be likely to follow.
I bring this up as we are in the third week of January and New Year’s Resolutions are in full swing, for the small percentage of people who made them. Blanket statements about health, completely eliminating things you enjoy for the sake of health (or sustainability), do not work. As a matter of fact, they usually have a rebound opposing effect that is far more detrimental than the practice being completely avoided would have had in the first place.
The point is health and earth’s sustainability should be approached with baby steps that allow everyone to participate and ease into it with relatively little push back. Removing all of your favorite foods from your diet for the sake of health or trading my favorite T-bone steak for Spirulina algae pills is not going to end well. Health is a process. Take small steps forward, so you do not fall backwards.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.