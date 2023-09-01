Dr. Warren Willey

Dr. Warren Willey

There are multiple theories on aging and the causes, reasons and views about disease states. Reality suggests that they are all correct, as everyone is affected differently.

One that has really caught the attention of those of us who focus on helping people obtain a really good quality of life that then translates into a longer life, is something called Senescence and its intervention, Synolytics. The term Senescence, first termed by a Dr. Hayflick in 1961, means cells in our body have a limited life span. When cells fail to die off at the appropriate time, primarily as a response to damage, they become troublemakers.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

