There are multiple theories on aging and the causes, reasons and views about disease states. Reality suggests that they are all correct, as everyone is affected differently.
One that has really caught the attention of those of us who focus on helping people obtain a really good quality of life that then translates into a longer life, is something called Senescence and its intervention, Synolytics. The term Senescence, first termed by a Dr. Hayflick in 1961, means cells in our body have a limited life span. When cells fail to die off at the appropriate time, primarily as a response to damage, they become troublemakers.
Damage comes in the form of toxins (including toxic relationships), high stress, lack of movement, etc., that allow for these dysfunctional and transformed cells to go on living. These cells then cause other cells around them to become similar — hence the slang definition of Senescent cells is zombie cells. These zombies cause mitochondria dysfunction, oxidative stress, decreased production of energy, all of which increase the production of chemicals that upsurge local inflammation and cause tissue dysfunction. These misbehaving cells increase the risk for cardiovascular disease, dementia, osteoarthritis, cancer, type 2 diabetes and many other conditions.
There are several pharmacological interventions going on right now in phase II/III clinical trials, targeting senescent cells. Until those are available, there are a number of things you can do to rid your body of these zombies. Medication, modalities, drugs and peptides that kill senescent cells are called a synolytic. Two of my personal favorites, not only because they work, but because their availability is good and they’re priced reasonably are Fisetin and Quercetin.
Fisetin is a yellow plant pigment and chemical that is found naturally in foods, especially fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, apples and onions. Quercetin is a flavonoid that is an antioxidant and reduces inflammation. It can be found in elderberries, onions, hot peppers and many other fruits and vegetables. Food sources are best, but both are available in supplement form. Having a long, good life means not only bringing in the good, but getting rid of the bad.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
