Ezra Taft Benson once said, “You are free to choose, but you are not free to alter the consequences of your decisions.”
This saying holds true not only for moral decisions, but also for health as we age.
In a study published in Nature Aging, scientists report that what we do early in life can change our genes and this memory created in our genes can persist throughout life. They found that early-life experiences caused changes to a substance called chromatin, which is a mixture of DNA and proteins that can be viewed as the “packaging” of DNA.
This change can alter the way genes are expressed later in life, for better or worse.
Lifestyle habits such as dietary patterns (processed foods, sugary drinks, lack of exercise) for example, could impact our metabolism later in life by modifying how our genes are expressed.
Even after positive changes are undertaken, let’s say by a New Year’s resolution to eat better and exercise more, the change in gene expression could limit success in some.
We are learning ways to modify the way genes are expressed and more research is looking at ways to positively improve aging. In the meantime, for parents and grandparents of young people, what you demonstrate, what you eat and what you feed the younger generation can positively or negatively affect their genes and, for better or worse, alter the expression of those genes years later.
It is likely one of the reasons people have such a hard time losing weight. The limiting factor was a change in gene expression that occurred years prior.
As the quote by Ezra Taft Benson points out, use your freedom to choose and think long term about health, so future consequences are positive.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
