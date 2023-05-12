This may seem a bit premature with our lovely weather of late. (Side note: Whoever ticked off Mother Nature, I have an issue with you!) Eventually, we will have warmth, heat and the absolute need for melons, my favorite being watermelon, this summer.
Watermelon has traditionally been criminalized by the high-protein, high-fat political groups such as the paleo diet, ketogenic diets, Whole30 diets, caveman diets, etc., as the naive would call it filled with sugar and not healthy.
Placing things back in the big picture context, criminalizing a food or a food group is not only foolish, but it also eventually fails everyone, and I mean everyone, who adheres to it.
Watermelon has amazing health benefits. A study published in Nutrients analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and found that people who consumed watermelon on a regular basis had a higher quality diet. They had higher levels of magnesium, potassium, lycopene, vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber and other carotenoids. Not only that, but due to the sweetness, therefore craving control, watermelon eaters were found to eat less processed sugars and to have lower levels of saturated fatty acids.
Another very small study that was double-blind, placebo-controlled, still had some cool results, showing watermelon juice increased the production of nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide has a protective effect on vascular function that is normally harmed by high blood sugar levels. Watermelon is low on the calorie side — 80 calories for a 2-cup serving — and is packed with water, which most people do not drink enough of for optimal health.
This sweet, crunchy, satisfying fruit (meeting the common requirements of palatability) is an amazing thing to keep around the house this summer. Rather than fill the cupboards with Fruit Roll-Ups, about as healthy as getting hit by a car, make watermelon available to your family, especially young ones. And let them enjoy it to their hearts’ content.
Health is contagious when done correctly.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
