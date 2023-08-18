The Journal of Medical Internet Research released an article that was a meta-analysis (meaning a review of other articles in medical journals), led by University College London, that made some assumptions that made me chuckle and raise an eyebrow.
According to said article, it seems that receiving therapy for problematic social media use (meaning you’re addicted and have a serious problem holding your phone to your face) can be effective in improving the mental well-being of those with depression. The article discusses that the problem occurs when a person is preoccupied with social media, and it becomes a distraction from their primary/daily tasks in life. They start to neglect responsibilities in other aspects of their life such as work, personal interaction, sleep, eating, exercise (I am adding driving!) — you can guess the rest of the list.
Consistent and persistent use of social media platforms and the internet can lead to poor mental well-being including anxiety, stress, loneliness and depression. To combat this concern, interventions such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) have been developed to help people in this situation. According to this article, these interventions show some promise.
I must, however, digress at this point and be open about the fact that my short writings are considered opinion articles: Why can we not just be honest and admit that social media, our phones and other devices are a problem? Admittedly, not for everyone, but neither is alcohol. Some people can drink without issues, even daily, but others cannot be around the stuff without serious problems. The fact remains that alcohol in any form is not good for you. Even with the pro-alcohol studies stating light to moderate drinking is good for your health. I know who paid for those studies.
The same goes for constantly looking at your device(s). It is not good for you, and no matter the intervention to help your medical issues that arise due to your constant phone-in-face mode, the solution is obvious. I said obvious, not simple. I do not think it appropriate to state or even hold inside your depression, anxiety or loneliness if part of the problem is your constant monitoring of social media. Just like alcohol, you know if it is a problem. You have to decide to change it. Or not.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.