Dr. Warren Willey

The Journal of Medical Internet Research released an article that was a meta-analysis (meaning a review of other articles in medical journals), led by University College London, that made some assumptions that made me chuckle and raise an eyebrow.

According to said article, it seems that receiving therapy for problematic social media use (meaning you’re addicted and have a serious problem holding your phone to your face) can be effective in improving the mental well-being of those with depression. The article discusses that the problem occurs when a person is preoccupied with social media, and it becomes a distraction from their primary/daily tasks in life. They start to neglect responsibilities in other aspects of their life such as work, personal interaction, sleep, eating, exercise (I am adding driving!) — you can guess the rest of the list.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

