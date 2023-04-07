Dr. Warren Willey

Dr. Warren Willey

Are you one of the many people who has been told by your doctor that you need a statin drug because your cholesterol, in medical terms, sucks? You took your doctor's advice, but the side effects were intolerable. Muscle aches, low testosterone and therefore poor sexual function, weakness, liver damage, brain fog, blood sugar issues (you get diabetes), and others that are person specific?

While there is a lot of controversy about statins, there are alternatives. If your family and personal history indicates great potential for vascular disease — a heart attack or stroke — but you cannot tolerate a statin there are alternatives. One of these alternatives was just reviewed in the New England Journal of Medicine — holy scripture to some in the medical field — about bempedoic acid.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

