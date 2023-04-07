Are you one of the many people who has been told by your doctor that you need a statin drug because your cholesterol, in medical terms, sucks? You took your doctor's advice, but the side effects were intolerable. Muscle aches, low testosterone and therefore poor sexual function, weakness, liver damage, brain fog, blood sugar issues (you get diabetes), and others that are person specific?
While there is a lot of controversy about statins, there are alternatives. If your family and personal history indicates great potential for vascular disease — a heart attack or stroke — but you cannot tolerate a statin there are alternatives. One of these alternatives was just reviewed in the New England Journal of Medicine — holy scripture to some in the medical field — about bempedoic acid.
The article, from earlier in March this year, looked at bempedoic acid, an ATP citrate lyase inhibitor, which is known to reduce bad cholesterol, low-density (LDL) levels. The researchers randomized a total of 13,970, roughly half in the bempedoic acid group and half in the placebo group. The time to follow-up was 40.6 months. The lowering of LDL cholesterol after six months was greater with bempedoic acid than with placebo by 29.2 mg per deciliter.
The conclusion of the study stated that the use of bempedoic acid was associated with a lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events. Meaning, death from cardiovascular causes, nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke or the need for coronary revascularization were less likely to occur. Taking the bempedoic acid had fewer side effects.
There are several supplements and lifestyle interventions that can lower your risk of vascular issues like a heart attack or stroke. This one is significant, as a very western, mainstream journal reported it. If you are someone at high risk of vascular disease, but who cannot tolerate a statin drug, talk to your doctor about alternatives. They are out there, and they work.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.