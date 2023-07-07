Dr. Warren Willey

Dr. Warren Willey

Weight loss is likely one of the most commonly shared ambitions amongst people of all shapes and sizes, one possible exception being winning the lottery. With the recent popularity of peptides nicknamed “the fat shots” such as Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wygovy) and Tirzepatide (Mounjaro), this has made many believe weight loss goals can now be achieved.

These drugs are not new, and the weight loss associated with them is not new either — you have just heard about them as they have just become popular. This is not a bad thing, although we are hearing more negative things about the drugs such as potential side effects, weight gain when you stop taking them, etc.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.