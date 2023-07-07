Weight loss is likely one of the most commonly shared ambitions amongst people of all shapes and sizes, one possible exception being winning the lottery. With the recent popularity of peptides nicknamed “the fat shots” such as Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wygovy) and Tirzepatide (Mounjaro), this has made many believe weight loss goals can now be achieved.
These drugs are not new, and the weight loss associated with them is not new either — you have just heard about them as they have just become popular. This is not a bad thing, although we are hearing more negative things about the drugs such as potential side effects, weight gain when you stop taking them, etc.
All drugs have potential side effects, and when you stop taking them, they stop working. An advantage to these peptides is the fact that they teach you something: You do not need to eat a lot to survive.
Politics galore in our recommended daily food intakes — from the nutrition field, exercise and fitness world, and other big lobbyists in Washington who dictated the research years ago about recommended amounts of food we need.
I tell my patients all the time, especially as you get older, weight loss is no longer from the neck down. It is from the neck up. You need to change your brain.
We know how hard it is to break out of a weight range you are stuck at — no matter the amount of dieting or exercise you do. This is called the hypothalamic set point and AGRP neurons that regulate appetite. These neurons help the brain coordinate energy expenditure and appetite by turning on when food is available or off when food is limited — i.e. dieting. This mechanism may be the result of evolution that helped us survive during famines when food was scarce.
Learning to eat less is key to long term weight loss. Starvation and being miserable with classic dieting are not the way to long-term weight loss. These peptides offer some people the chance to do just that.
I think focus should be pointed at what works for each individual. The benefits of fat loss for your health, as long as it is monitored and safely obtained, likely far outweigh potential side effects of most interventions.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
