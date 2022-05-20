A freeze warning and frost advisory have been issued by the National Weather Service in anticipation of below-freezing temperatures in East Idaho on Saturday morning.
This follows the freeze warning declared for the region for Friday morning because of the unseasonably cold conditions.
The weather service is forecasting temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s for East Idaho from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Conditions could be even colder in East Idaho's higher elevations.
Temperatures this cold "will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.
The below-freezing temps on Saturday morning are expected to occur throughout East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Thatcher, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Dubois, Spencer, Island Park, St. Anthony, Ashton, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Rockland, Arbon, Malta, Arimo, McCammon, Inkom, Downey, Atomic City, Raft River, Firth and Shelley areas.
The weather service said, "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
The weather service has also issued lake wind advisories for the American Falls Reservoir area for Friday morning through Saturday morning. High winds on the reservoir are expected to create hazardous conditions on the water and boaters should use caution.