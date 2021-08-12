Wake up before it’s too late! The vast majority of Republicans have betrayed their oath and The Constitution and given their full allegiance to Trump. What we are seeing from them is a concerted effort to make The United States a “one party” nation under authoritarian rule with “The Chosen One” as the supreme leader.
The following are proven FACTS, not “alternate” facts from Fox News and the social media garbage dump.
Trump lost the election, PERIOD! Trump continues with his “Big Lie” that the election was rife with voter fraud and was stolen from him. There was only an infinitesimal amount of voter fraud. Trump told the acting Attorney General, to declare the election results "corrupt" and “leave the rest to me and the [R] Congressmen”; clearly an attempted coup.
NOT a fact yet, but there is evidence that Trump, with unpatriotic Republican backing and undoubtedly, that of “his” Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, et al, are planning for another “run” at an insurrection/coup. Mark Meadows, Trump’s “former” chief of staff has made this ominous comment: “We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket.” (ref: Trump’s “shadow” cabinet meeting).
Republicans claiming that there was a significant amount of voter fraud are enacting legislation saying it will make future voting more secure but whose only “unmentionable” real purpose is voter suppression of “groups” likely to oppose the Republican “agenda”. Accordingly, they will most likely control the outcome of the election through the electoral college even if they lose the majority of the popular vote.
Their next step will be to block any attempt to “abolish” the 12th Amendment (Electoral Vote) thus retaining the poorly thought-out electoral college along with it’s disastrous ramifications. A one-party nation is essentially what’s left.
Republicans are continuing in Trump’s footsteps (insurrection/coup). McCarthy is downplaying the insurrection, with many Republicans defending it, calling it anything “nice” other than what it was, an insurrection. McCarthy is now blaming the insurrection on Pelosi and the Democrats.
How many more big lies do the people of this country have to put up with from Trump and the Republicans before the “light bulb comes on”? Five hundred (500+) people have been charged in the January 6 insurrection/coup attempt. It’s time to “cut off the head of the snake” and file charges against those who incited and supported the insurrection, Trump and the 140+ Republicans who voted NOT to certify the votes which was surely an attempt by them also to overturn a proven fair election. OUR country needs a “real House cleaning”!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello