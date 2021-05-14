Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to weigh-in on requests for a special tax levy for the North Bannock Fire District and a bond to build a new fire station in McCammon.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Bannock County elections officials say voters should bring their photo ID with them, and if they haven’t registered yet, proof of their address.
People can get additional details about polling locations online at www.bannockcounty.us/elections or by calling the Bannock County Elections Office at 208-236-7333.
Voters must live within the taxing districts’ boundaries in order to participate in the upcoming elections, according to the county’s election website.
The North Bannock Fire District is seeking a $316,073 permanent increase to its annual budget. The purpose is “defraying costs of firefighter/EMT staffing, training and equipping as needed to protect property against fire and to provide life saving services,” according to the sample ballot.
If approved, the special tax levy would cost taxpayers an additional $88.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value each year based on current conditions, according to the sample ballot.
The City of McCammon is also seeking a $1.285 million bond on Tuesday.
Officials want to use the funds to build a new fire station and convert existing city offices into a senior/community center.
If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers $83.02 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value annually for up to 30 years based on current conditions, according to the sample ballot.