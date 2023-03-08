Every two years, our local school district must come to the voters to ask us to renew our local supplemental levy. The levy has been in place for more than sixty years, and all of these funds are used to support our 12,000 or so local learners in School District 25.
I support this levy and I have supported it for decades. It is unfortunate that our state government has continued to underfund our public schools. Our Idaho Supreme Court has chastised them for not meeting our constitutional obligations, but unfortunately, punishment at the polls has not yet happened. Our dysfunctional supermajority legislature is still arguing about how to spend the money allocated by the 2022 Special Session House Bill 1. I sure hope that this will be the year that the legislature allocates sufficient ongoing funds to our public schools, to allow us to decrease local bonds and levies used to bridge the budget gaps they have created. This issue is a significant factor in our too high property taxes. Until that happens, it is up to us to make sure that our local schools are fully funded.
Our educators in D25 are fantastic. Edahow Elementary has been recognized this year as the best elementary school in the entire state of Idaho. Let’s show them how much we support them. Early voting is open now at the Bannock County Courthouse, polls open from 8-8, through March 10. Election day is March 14. Vote Yes on the Supplemental Levy, Pocatello.
Aren't our taxes already the highest in the state?
Or at least equivalent to Ada County. Pocatello is a relatively small community, yet there are three public high schools. It appears that there has been plenty of funding.
