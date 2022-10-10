James Ruchti, Democrat candidate for Idaho State Senate District 29, had two ads on the front page of The Idaho State Journal on Sunday, October 2, 2022, claiming he was for “freedom from government interfering in private decisions.”

This is not correct! The 2022 Idaho Freedom Index booklet, from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, shows on page 9 that Representative James Ruchti had only a 25.8% score for the 2022 Idaho Freedom Index. That gave him an “F” grade. Then, on page 13, under the 2022 Idaho Spending Index, Ruchti earned a dismal 6.9% score and a grade of “F.” It is sad that under both indexes, all three men that we sent from District 29 to the Idaho Legislature received failing grades.

