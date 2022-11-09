2022 general election ballot box counting Bannock County

Bannock County Elections Office officials work to empty a ballot box Tuesday night in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/Idaho State Journal

It was a clean sweep for local Republicans in contested county races while both parties had mixed results in Pocatello area legislative contests in Tuesday’s election.

What election officials described as a "mistake" at the Bannock County Elections Office with regard to absentee and early ballots resulted in them being counted last as opposed to first.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.