Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
My name is Clayton Armstrong and I am a lifelong resident of Pocatello. I am a third generation of this community and with my children and grandchildren we have five generations here in the Pocatello/Chubbuck school district. I care deeply about our community and its core values, standards and concerns of its people.
My professional career was that of a teacher and coach with SD25 for 35 years. In addition to my education background I have owned and operated “ARMSTRONG SPRINKLERS & LANDSCAPING LLC for 35 years. I am also a graduate from Idaho State University with a BA in elementary education and a Masters degree in Athletic Administration, PE and Health. Because of my role as a teacher, coach and business owner in this community I know I have a keen awareness of many of the feelings, beliefs, ideas and desires of the good people in the Pocatello/Chubbuck school district.
Pro students and parents
Story continues below video
-Listen to the needs of the students and parents. Include their input and voices.
-Create parent task force to aid in important school matters such as curriculum, boundaries, major expenditures, etc.
-Provide safe and effective learning for ALL students.
-Involve parents, students and other community members in developing meaningful relationships with teachers, coaches, administrators and other SD25 personnel.
Pro teacher and classified workers
-Give teachers and classified staff the best possible working conditions and make salaries consistent with the needs of the profession and the economy standard.
-Create a respectful and amicable relationship with teachers and district employees that will foster uncomplicated and acceptable negotiations.
-Provide teachers the resources they need to effectively teach and instruct without having to pay for supplies from their own pocket.
Pro Fiscal Accountability
-Seek both employee and community input with regards to major school expenditures.
-Have complete transparency of where and how the school district spends the taxpayer’s money.
-Encourage and seek out donated funds from local business and individuals who can help ease the burden of higher taxes on the community.