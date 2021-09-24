My name is Clayton Armstrong and I am a lifelong resident of Pocatello. I am a third generation of this community and with my children and grandchildren we have five generations here in the Pocatello/Chubbuck school district. I care deeply about our community and its core values, standards and concerns of its people.

My professional career was that of a teacher and coach with SD25 for 35 years. In addition to my education background I have owned and operated “ARMSTRONG SPRINKLERS & LANDSCAPING LLC for 35 years. I am also a graduate from Idaho State University with a BA in elementary education and a Masters degree in Athletic Administration, PE and Health. Because of my role as a teacher, coach and business owner in this community I know I have a keen awareness of many of the feelings, beliefs, ideas and desires of the good people in the Pocatello/Chubbuck school district.

Pro students and parents

-Listen to the needs of the students and parents. Include their input and voices.

-Create parent task force to aid in important school matters such as curriculum, boundaries, major expenditures, etc.

-Provide safe and effective learning for ALL students.

-Involve parents, students and other community members in developing meaningful relationships with teachers, coaches, administrators and other SD25 personnel.

Pro teacher and classified workers

-Give teachers and classified staff the best possible working conditions and make salaries consistent with the needs of the profession and the economy standard.

-Create a respectful and amicable relationship with teachers and district employees that will foster uncomplicated and acceptable negotiations.

-Provide teachers the resources they need to effectively teach and instruct without having to pay for supplies from their own pocket.

Pro Fiscal Accountability

-Seek both employee and community input with regards to major school expenditures.

-Have complete transparency of where and how the school district spends the taxpayer’s money.

-Encourage and seek out donated funds from local business and individuals who can help ease the burden of higher taxes on the community.

Clayton Armstrong,

School District 25 candidate,

Pocatello 