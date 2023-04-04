Gary Adams

Gary Adams of Pocatello with his $50,000 Big Spin check.

 Idaho Lottery Photo

U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran Gary Adams is a longtime Idaho Lottery player, usually playing at his local store, the K&B Kwik Stop on Roosevelt in Pocatello. About two weeks ago, he got a big surprise while playing the Idaho Lottery’s Big Spin.

“I won a spin. So I had the clerk at the store check the ticket and it printed out a slip that said I had to call the Lottery,” explained Adams. “I looked at her and I asked, ‘There’s no money’?”

