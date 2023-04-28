BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The sister of a woman killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot told jurors Friday that her sister's funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn't attend and that she was devastated when she learned her former brother-in-law remarried just a few weeks later.

“You don’t get married four weeks after you just buried your wife of almost 30 years — you just don't do that,” Samantha Gwilliam said, explaining that she later learned that Lori Vallow Daybell married Gwilliam's former brother-in-law, Chad Daybell, just two weeks after Gwilliam's sister Tammy Daybell died.

