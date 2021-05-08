FORT HALL — All three of the occupants of a car that crashed and caught fire on the Fort Hall Reservation Saturday died in the wreck, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Tribal authorities identified the deceased as 29-year-old Tyler Smith, the vehicle's driver, and 17-year-old Christopher Pocatello and 21-year-old Cordell Amboh, who were passengers in the car.
All three were Native Americans from Fort Hall.
The 2:20 p.m. single-vehicle wreck occurred on Siler Road just north of Sheepskin Road near the Fort Hall town site.
Fort Hall police Capt. Mark Massey said in a Saturday night press release that “the vehicle was on fire" when emergency units arrived at the scene and "all three occupants were reported deceased.”
Fort Hall police shut down Siler Road for several hours because of the crash.
The Fort Hall Business Council on Saturday night extended "prayers and condolences to the families during this time of loss in the community."
Idaho State Police and the FBI are assisting Fort Hall police with their investigation into the crash.
Further details on how the accident occurred have not yet been released.