Whether you agree with it or not, voting by mail is a safe and convenient method to make your voice heard giving a qualified citizen more freedom to cast a verified vote.
In the 20 years prior to 2016, the percentage of voters casting ballots in person on Election Day has gradually declined, falling from 89% in 1996 to 60% in 2016. Approximately half of Americans cast their ballots by mail in 2020.
According to KTVB Channel 7 (Boise) Idaho records were set in both the number of votes cast and the number of absentee ballots sent in.
Over 878, 000 votes were tallied in the state. Approximately 490,000 were absentee ballots.
Let’s continue to support voting by mail as a choice between voting in person and helping maintain employment for veterans in the U.S. Postal Service.
John Paige,
Chubbuck