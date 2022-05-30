LOGAN, Utah — Cache Valley newcomer Michael Haley has organized a new, all-veteran softball team that will be playing in a Logan Parks and Recreation league. The team will play every Thursday night at Willow Park starting June 2 and ending Aug. 4.
Haley, a former Marine from Springfield, Tennessee, moved to Logan in November. He said playing in softball tournaments helped him with various aspects of his mental health and provides veterans the chance to integrate themselves back into society.
“The main goal behind the team is to not only help those veterans with PTSD and other mental issues … the other big goal that we have is to bring awareness to veteran mental health and veteran suicide,” Haley said. “A good buddy of mine always says, ‘Sometimes the best medicine for a veteran is to be around other veterans.’”
Haley said the people of Cache Valley have been very supportive and the team wouldn’t be possible without various donations from businesses in the community.
“The valley has been probably the best place that I’ve ever been to that’s been so interested in helping veterans and being veteran-oriented,” Haley said.
Haley and the team have received donations or discounts from local businesses such as Cache Coffee, Wal-Mart, The Sports Academy, Al’s Sporting Goods and others.
Jamie Buttars, the owner of Cache Coffee, is known in the community for his interest in helping local veterans. Since his business opened in 2019, it has become a go-to for many veterans in the area. Buttars even offers to store weapons in a gun safe when people feel they are not in the mental state to possess them.
Buttars’ role with the softball team has been not only donating resources, but also helping Haley get set up with others in the valley who have been known to help veterans.
“Anything we can do to help with the veteran’s community,” Buttars said. “The struggle for Michael was trying to get the connections. That’s kind of where I came in, I got him hooked up with all of the connections.”
Even though there are organizations in the valley for veterans to use, Buttars said it means a lot to see someone from out of town come in and be so passionate about helping the community.
“To me it shows that he’s passionate about what he’s been through,” Buttars said. “It’s really cool to have a guy move in from somewhere else. … That just shows the heart that a lot of these veterans have.”
Haley said he is grateful to be able to field a team, but his ultimate goal goes beyond that.
“I wanted to do a whole veteran league, but unfortunately I didn’t have enough interest,” Haley said.
He says that he will continue to try and recruit more veterans for next year in hopes of having a six-team league.