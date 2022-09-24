Cordon of Honor

Firefighters line up for a Cordon of Honor on Saturday to pay tribute to fallen firefighter Gerardo Rincon at the Lemhi County Airport. Rincon died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday while battling the Moose Fire near Salmon. 

 Screenshot from U.S. Forest Service video

SALMON — A wildland firefighter from Oregon suffered a medical emergency and died this week while battling the Moose Fire near Salmon.

Gerardo Rincon, 48, of North Reforestation Inc., died on Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service reported.