SALMON — A wildland firefighter from Oregon suffered a medical emergency and died this week while battling the Moose Fire near Salmon.
Gerardo Rincon, 48, of North Reforestation Inc., died on Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service reported.
"He was a crew boss of a Type 2 crew that was assigned to the Moose Fire," Charles A. Mark, forest supervisor of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, posted on Facebook. "Gerardo served as a wildland firefighter since 1994. During his 28-year career he was a Type 2 firefighter, engine captain and crew boss. He was highly recognized for his performance by his employers, and crew members enjoyed working for him during many fire assignments."
The human-caused Moose Fire began on July 17 in the Salmon-Challis National Forest north of Salmon and had already resulted in tragedy when two pilots died after their firefighting helicopter crashed on July 21 near the Salmon River.
As of Saturday, the Moose Fire had scorched over 130,000 acres and was 51 percent contained. Fire officials have said they believe the wildfire was human caused.
Authorities have not provided additional details regarding the medical emergency that claimed Rincon's life.
"Tragedies of this nature serve as a reminder of the honorable work and sacrifices made by women and men like Gerardo," Mark stated via Facebook. "They commit themselves daily to supporting and protecting communities around the country."
There was a procession on Saturday when Rincon's body was transported from the Jones and Casey Funeral Home in Salmon to the Lemhi County Airport. Hundreds of firefighters lined up for a Cordon of Honor as the hearse drove past them to the airplane that flew Rincon's body back to his home in Oregon for burial.
The Forest Service said a viewing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Farnstrom's Mortuary in Independence, Oregon, while a funeral mass will occur on Sept. 29 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Hilltop Cemetery, both in Independence.
