Wreck

The Jeep Compass involved in an early Friday morning crash at Gould Street and Garrett Way in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A compact SUV full of teens crashed at a Pocatello intersection early Friday morning, sending two of the juveniles to the hospital. 

The crash at Gould Street and Garrett Way occurred around 5 a.m. when the teenage boy driving the Jeep Compass lost control of the vehicle, police said.

