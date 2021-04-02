When I need a product or service I often, and without much thought, buy a brand I know. The brand has a name, a logo or symbol and some accumulated reputation built from my experience or the advice from people I trust. Easy choice.
Voting is like that. I became aware of political parties and their platforms when I was 14 years old. The 1956 Republican brand then had values and principles that made more sense to me than the Democratic brand of the time. Ike vs. Adlai. My parents advocated the Republican brand. The words "under God" had been added to the pledge of allegiance. Some 1956 Republican platform extracts were:
— Our government was created by the people for all the people, and it must serve no less a purpose.
— The legitimate object of government is to do for a community of people whatever they need to have done but cannot do at all, or cannot so well do, for themselves in their separate and individual capacities. But in all that people can individually do as well for themselves, government ought not to interfere.
— We shall ever build anew, that our children and their children, without distinction because of race, creed or color, may know the blessings of our free land.
— The spirit of our people is the strength of our nation.
— America does not prosper unless all Americans prosper.
— Government must have a heart as well as a head.
— Courage in principle, cooperation in practice make freedom positive.
— To stay free, we must stay strong.
With this brand in mind, I checked the R on the ballot for many, many years.
I returned to Idaho after a Navy nuclear submarine career and transition to manufacturing to discover that the Idaho Republican brand was going through metamorphosis. In this 2021 legislative session COVID interlude I’ve thought about what the Idaho Republican brand has become. The Republican brand of my memory and voting habit emphasized governance as power with the people, all Americans prospering, governance for the common good. The 2021 Idaho Republican brand is different.
The central 2021 Idaho Republican brand theme is now power over, not with, the people. The preamble to the Idaho Constitution begins "We the people of the state of Idaho," which Republicans interpret to exclude and marginalize.
Republicans assert power over our children by depriving them by underfunding and micro-managing a thorough system of public, free common schools for 21st century education required by Article IX of our constitution. Republicans assert power over the poor by opposing adequate health care and creating tax schemes that favor the rich. Republicans assert power over we the people’s access to our vast public lands by favoring rich landowners and corporations through transfer legislation that threatens river runs, climbing areas and miles of roads and trails. Republican legislators assert power over we the people as voters by attempting to seize power from our elected governor, attorney general, school boards, county commissioners and city officials. Idaho legislators seek power and privilege over many diverse groups marginalized in Idaho by skin color, formal education, ability, sexuality, religion, mental health, housing, wealth, language, gender and citizenship. Idaho Republicans assert political and economic power to exclude any competing political party or thought and has nearly achieved this goal with all state officers and over 80 percent of the Legislature as Republicans now with even more power over we the people.
The Idaho Republican brand has been strong for over 50 years. But the brand has changed. The 1956 Republican brand asserted that our government was created by the people to have power for and with all the people. The 2021 Idaho Republican brand repudiates these values and principles.
I won’t so blindly check the R brand any more.
Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing manager.