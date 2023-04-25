Lori Vallow ISJ

Lori Vallow

Heart-wrenching testimony left visitors stunned and near tears at the Madison County Courthouse while they listened to a jailhouse telephone recording between murder suspect Lori Vallow and her sister Summer Shiflet on Tuesday morning.

The state has charged Vallow with the murders of her two children J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She also faces grand theft charges after police say she continued taking Social Security benefit funds intended for her children after they had died.

