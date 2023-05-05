BOISE — Douglas Hart, current deputy chief for the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and former FBI agent, took the stand at the Ada County Courthouse as the sole witness in Friday’s proceedings of Lori Vallow’s murder trial.
Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
During his time with the FBI, Hart was one of the lead investigators of the case that looked into locating Vallow’s missing children. Their bodies were later recovered from her new husband’s backyard.
It was unclear on Thursday if Hart would be able to testify this week. He had prepared a 160-page summary presentation of his work on the investigation and what he found upon delving into two iCloud accounts associated with Vallow. Hart said the process of going through the accounts took him approximately 200 hours. The prosecution said the presentation was a summary of what he found.
Defense attorney Jim Archibald argued on Thursday against allowing the presentation as evidence, saying that much of it was argument, not a summary. Judge Steven Boyce ruled in favor of the defense, stating the presentation would not be allowed. However, Boyce said if the state had the witness create something else that is smaller and less argumentative, he might allow for it to be admitted especially if the defense had time to meaningfully review it.
By Friday, a new presentation was submitted that satisfied Boyce in spite of objections raised by the defense. After a slow start to the day, Hart took the stand and after a lengthy introduction, he got into the presentation summary.
Hart looked at data from the iCloud accounts, starting at Oct. 26, 2018, the date Vallow and Daybell met, to when the phone usage stopped in late November 2019.
Hart said iCloud data sometimes includes items that people have tried to delete off their phones.
Hart said after the affair between Daybell and Vallow began, discussions about the deaths of Charles Vallow, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell started. He said Chad used the word “obstacles” when referring to these people, whom he deemed were people that were preventing him and Vallow from being together.
He said in July 2019 Chad alluded to Tammy in texts to Lori saying “I feel she will be gone by then but I will still have that hoopla to deal with,” and “I believe that is why the Lord hinted I might not get to be with you until that is over.”
Daybell and Vallow also discussed Charles Vallow’s large life insurance policy, according to Hart.
Hart said from the texts he saw, Daybell acted as a quasi-religious leader and Vallow was often the person people who followed Daybell went to in order to get his counsel. According to Hart, Vallow’s brother Alex Cox, niece Melani Pawlowski and others would ask Vallow to ask Daybell about spiritual matters and report back.
Daybell and Vallow deemed that people who tried to intervene in Pawlowski’s involvement with her aunt were “dark.” They told Pawlowski this.
Some of the more intimate texts between Daybell and Vallow were shown to the courtroom, documenting their affair. In one, Daybell thanked Vallow for joining him in the shower that morning even though he was in Idaho at the time and she was in Arizona. Hart said there were lots of instances where they would talk as if they were together when they were apart.
The summary report also detailed a story Daybell texted to Vallow about their relationship called The James and Elena Story. Excerpts of it that talk about their spirits having sex, their marriages in previous lives and their connection with each other were read to the courtroom.
Some of the messages that Hart shared showed that Daybell and Vallow would often text about kissing each other and getting naked together.
The texts in the summary also showed that Daybell would tell people he was attending camps to speak but would travel to visit Vallow instead.
But texts documenting the extramarital affair weren’t all that were shown. Texts between Charles Vallow’s sons, Zach and Cole Vallow, and Lori Vallow after Charles Vallow was killed by Cox were put on display.
Vallow broke the news of Charles’ death via text. In spite of Zach and Cole’s questioning, she did not tell them how their dad died or provide further details. Three days after the initial text was sent, Cole sent another text demanding answers about his father’s death, funeral arrangements and other details.
“Okay Lori, It’s been 3 days. You let us know our father passed away over a text message. 3 days and we haven’t heard from anyone. The only information we have is that one text from you saying he passed away,” the message read. “You disappeared after that.”
The message expresses the pain Cole is experiencing over losing his father, concern for J.J. and a desire to know how his father died.
Hart said he didn’t see any regret, remorse or sadness expressed by Vallow about Charles’ death.
Court adjourned early Friday before the complete presentation could be shown. Hart’s testimony will resume Monday when the court reconvenes.
