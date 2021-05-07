A Utah man has been transferred to Idaho Falls after he was arrested in Florida for reportedly sexually abusing a child at a local daycare.
According to a probable cause affidavit from the Idaho Falls Police Department, David Sherill, 29, was working at Happy Orchards Daycare in Idaho Falls when he sexually abused a 5-year-old child.
A news release from the police department states Sherill worked at the daycare from January to June 2020, and that he was fired after he ignored instructions to stop asking the children for hugs and to sit on his lap.
Sherill came under investigation in August after a 5-year-old child at the daycare told a parent he had sexually abused her. The victim was forensically interviewed by the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, where she said Sherill had inappropriately touched her in a bathroom at the daycare.
Another child at the daycare said they had seen Sherill take children into the bathroom when workers were not present.
Sherill reportedly traveled to Florida after he learned of the investigation. Police learned of his location and went to Florida in April to arrest him. IFPD was assisted by the Orlando Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Violent Crimes Unit and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sherill was previously convicted for sexually abusing a 4-year-old child in Arizona in 2006 when he was 15 years old.
Corrine Dashnaw, co-owner of Happy Orchards Daycare, said Sherill had to be licensed by the city of Idaho Falls and undergo a criminal background check before working at the daycare. Both Dashnaw and IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said Sherill's previous conviction was not available due to Arizona law sealing juvenile cases, even from law enforcement.
"That's ridiculous, and it needs to be changed," said Dashnaw, who added that Sherill would never have been hired if the case had been accessible for the background check.
Clements said IFPD only learned of the previous conviction after an officer in Arizona contacted the police department after an attempt to locate notice was put out to law enforcement nationwide.
Sherill was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 18 in Bonneville District Court.