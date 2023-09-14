Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection, ending a storied two-decade political career that included the 2012 Republican GOP nomination for president and a term as Massachusetts governor.

Romney, 76, said the country's many challenges call for a younger generation of leaders. He said the U.S. would be better served if the two front-runners for their parties' 2024 presidential nominations — Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump — stepped aside. Biden is 80 and Trump is 77.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

I voted for this loser twice.....I hated McCain and

Voted for Romney in the 2008 primary, and voted

Again for him in 2012. We finally get rid of McCain

And the backstabbing traitor Romney moves in to

Fill the azzzhole void. He will get a job on CNN making millions to bash Trump for four years....

What a total douchebag. Romney really showed his true colors when he marched with Marxist BLM scum. The rino body count just keeps ringing up thanks to Trump.....losers like Ryan and Romney would have been in office until they were as feeble as McConnell. Trump isn't even

In office and he's getting ch-it done.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.