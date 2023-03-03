DENVER (AP) — U.S. officials will work to restore more large bison herds to Native American lands under a Friday order from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that calls for the government to tap into Indigenous knowledge in its efforts to conserve the burly animals that are an icon of the American West.

Haaland also announced $25 million in federal spending for bison conservation. The money, from last year's climate bill, will build new herds, transfer more bison from federal to tribal lands and forge new bison management agreements with tribes, officials said.

Old Crow

Instead of spending hundreds of billions on Ukraine, we could buyout some of the biggest ranches and farms in the least populated prairie states and release the buffalo. Farmers are producing too much anyway because of global markets. To he'll with those starving Chinese, I would rather have a million free range buffalo.

Really, word nazi algorithm......he-ll is offensive?

