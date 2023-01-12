Offensive Place Names

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at the Sabinoso Wilderness in Las Vegas, N.M., July 17, 2021. The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in four states that had featured a racist term for a Native American woman.

 Felicia A. Salazar - hogp, U.S. Department of the Interior

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman.

The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.

