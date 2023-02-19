U.S. Navy Band

Members of the United States Navy Band perform during the band's annual Holiday Concert. The Holiday Concert is the Navy Band's largest production of the year.

 U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes/Released

America's Navy is coming to Pocatello, Idaho, one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2023 national tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The United States Navy Concert Band is scheduled to perform March 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at The Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Way, Pocatello, Idaho.

