The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in locating a violent registered sex offender who's believed to be in Southeast Idaho.
Jonathan Ish, 41, of Fort Hall, is wanted for violating his federal probation, authorities said.
Ish is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 360 pounds and goes by the nickname "The Biggie Biggie."
He is Native American with brown eyes and black hair.
Ish should be considered very dangerous because of his violent criminal history and he could be armed, the U.S. Marshals reported.
In addition to being a registered sex offender, his criminal record includes a conviction for assault causing serious bodily injury.
If you have any information on Ish's whereabouts please contact the U.S. Marshals Service immediately at 208-317-2904.
