A dangerous fugitive has been arrested outside of a local grocery store, authorities said.
Daylin Farmer, 25, of Fort Hall, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and Chubbuck police around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Smith's grocery store in Chubbuck.
The arrest didn't happen without some drama created by Farmer, authorities said.
When approached by U.S. Marshals and Chubbuck police, Farmer locked himself in an acquaintance's car in the Smith's parking lot, authorities said.
Police had to smash through one of the car's windows to unlock the vehicle and take Farmer into custody, authorities said. He reportedly tried to hide his hands from the law enforcement officers during his arrest to make them think he had a weapon even though he was not armed.
Farmer was subsequently transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, where he's currently being held on the federal probation violation that triggered the law enforcement manhunt for him.
U.S. Marshals put the word out to the media on Wednesday morning that they were searching the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall and Blackfoot areas for Farmer, who reportedly has an extensive violent criminal history including assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and drug offenses.
U.S. Marshals said they're happy that Farmer's now behind bars and that no one was hurt during his arrest.
Marshals also thanked the public for helping in the search for Farmer.