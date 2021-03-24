U.S. Marshals are searching for a dangerous fugitive who's on the run locally.
Daylin Farmer, 25, of Fort Hall, is wanted on a federal probation violation and could be in Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall or Blackfoot.
He has an extensive violent criminal history which includes assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and drug offenses, authorities said.
U.S. Marshals said anyone helping Farmer to evade capture could face felony charges for doing so.
Farmer weighs 230 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact U.S. Marshals immediately at 208-317-2904.