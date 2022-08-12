coho2.jpg (copy)

A pair of coho salmon swim in Lapwai Creek near Spalding, Idaho.

 August Frank/Lewiston Tribune, file

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing proposed aquatic life water quality standards for mercury pollution in Idaho that could have statewide ramifications.

The agency on Wednesday made public a proposed remedy resulting from a federal court’s 2021 ruling in a lawsuit by the Portland, Oregon-based Northwest Environmental Advocates and the Boise-based Idaho Conservation League.

