Attorney General Merrick Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Idaho related to the state’s trigger law that will ban nearly all abortions — a law that is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 25, barring the Idaho Supreme Court issuing a stay on the law on Wednesday.

The lawsuit is based on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires hospitals that receive federal Medicare funds to provide the necessary treatment to stabilize patients who come to a hospital with a medical emergency. The lawsuit says Idaho’s trigger ban on abortion violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution because it is in conflict with the act.