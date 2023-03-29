Let's considered the nation's debt along with its mirror image, the total money in circulation. After all, the deficit is only money which has been spent into existence and not taxed back out. When Modern Monetary Theorist, Stephanie Kelton was serving as chief economist on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee in 2015, she was perplexed with the lack of understanding among senators from both sides of the aisle regarding how the monetary system actually works.
As she explained it in her book, “The Deficit Myth”, she had a game she would play by asking the senators, “If they had discovered a magic wand with the power to eliminate the national debt, would they wave the wand?” Unhesitatingly they answered yes. She would then follow up with a seemingly different question: “Suppose that wand had the power to rid the world of US Treasuries, would they wave it?” “After puzzled looks and pensive expressions, eventually everyone decided against waving the wand.” The senators loved the Treasuries as long as they thought of them as assets held by the private sector but hated them when viewed as obligations on the federal government. The fact is that elimination of the debt by definition eliminates US Treasuries as well!
It is understandable why the Federal deficit is viewed the way it is. Every other economic entity is a “user” of money and as such needs to make sure their budget “balances”. It is hard to grasp that the Federal Government is both a “user” and an “issuer” of money. Being the issuer of money carries the responsibility of making sure that the amount of money in circulation is not too large and not too small. Too much creates inflation and too little leads to economic recession. A growing economy requires a larger supply of money hence the deficit.
Paradigm shifts are hard, especially for those who have a lot invested in the one being challenged. Economists will feel the brunt of a paradigm shift the most, because their thinking will have to change, and you can bet they will fight it, right or wrong. However, their discomfort is nothing compared to the hardship the rest of the population will suffer if it does not change while “balancing the budget.” With the current paradigm, millions of people will lose jobs or have wages cut because the money isn't there to support them due to interest rate hikes and insufficient money in circulation. Infrastructure improvements which would help the economy be more efficient will not be undertaken. People who need affordable childcare to allow them to participate in the economy to their fullest potential will be sidelined unnecessarily... and on and on.
The “US Debt Clock” is a device used to help scare people into thinking there is a problem with Federal Debt. Instead of looking at the number on the clock as an obligation, think of it instead as how much money is available for private use to keep our economy humming along.
