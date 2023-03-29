Let's considered the nation's debt along with its mirror image, the total money in circulation. After all, the deficit is only money which has been spent into existence and not taxed back out. When Modern Monetary Theorist, Stephanie Kelton was serving as chief economist on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee in 2015, she was perplexed with the lack of understanding among senators from both sides of the aisle regarding how the monetary system actually works.

As she explained it in her book, “The Deficit Myth”, she had a game she would play by asking the senators, “If they had discovered a magic wand with the power to eliminate the national debt, would they wave the wand?” Unhesitatingly they answered yes. She would then follow up with a seemingly different question: “Suppose that wand had the power to rid the world of US Treasuries, would they wave it?” “After puzzled looks and pensive expressions, eventually everyone decided against waving the wand.” The senators loved the Treasuries as long as they thought of them as assets held by the private sector but hated them when viewed as obligations on the federal government. The fact is that elimination of the debt by definition eliminates US Treasuries as well!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.