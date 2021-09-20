Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Fear and violence are imbedded in obstructionist ideologies of Politicians and others seeking to overthrow the freedoms in America, to gain complete Authoritarian control of governing. Some trying to infuse a failed (as of yet undeclared) war criminal President that killed over 600,000 citizens from lack of action from the beginning of the worldwide Pandemic battle and making secret deals with the Taliban, Putin and possibly other world dictators for his own benefit. Relevance is not who’s in power of the government at the time, but how long the people that voted for them, want them to remain.
The world’s trying to fight a Pandemic that people are still dying from, the schools, businesses and hospitals have been flattened from the Covid disease continuing. We’re trying to put through legislation for all states to be able to rebuild after all the flooding, hurricanes, tornadoes and there’s a political obstruction party that wants everything to crash, as violent coups work easier that way. Let’s save our country and help the people for a change.
Truth is what we want, not LIES and more deaths. Be smart, do what you know is right to keep the children safe and alive, get your vaccines and do the simple techniques to protect others and your families (like saving humanity). It’s not a right or left political mask, it’s a wrong choice by not wearing one in social settings that elicits death situations. We’ve waited too long for herd immunity, so the herd died. Make the best choices for everyone, save the people and our American freedoms.