It’s a busy week with events for everyone to enjoy at the Bannock County Event Center. Join us for another edition of Movies at the Port, a classic 3-ring circus, a 5K run, and more team roping and barrel racing!
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
The El Korah Shrine Circus is making its way to Pocatello on Tuesday, June 14! Bring the family to see a classic 3-ring circus. Shows begin at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstand Arena. Tickets are available at the box office and online at https://jordancircus.com/tour-dates. Adult tickets are $16. Kids tickets are $8.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on June 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Team roping continues on June 18, with Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co.’s “Super Saturday” event, presented by Logan Coach Trailers. Also located in the Indoor Arena, the event is free to the public and begins at 6 p.m.
Come join Healthy City, USA in striving to make Pocatello/Chubbuck the healthiest city in America! Healthy City, USA, will be hosting a 5K race on Saturday, June 18, at the Portneuf Wellness Complex — Pavilion 2. The race will start promptly at 9 a.m. There is no registration, no cost and no hassle for this 5K. Simply show up and get moving. Everyone is welcome to participate so bring the whole family and friends and help Pocatello/Chubbuck become the healthiest city in America!
Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Saturday, June 18. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs, and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good family-friendly time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
The Summer Concert Series, presented by Go Out Local, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre is heating up. Upcoming performances include hard rock band Badflower, on Friday, July 1, and rock music icons Brett Scallions and Josey Scott, who will be performing together on Friday, July 8.
Also scheduled for this summer is the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, who will perform on Friday, Aug. 19.
Several more fun performances are scheduled for September, including rock bands Lit and Hoobastank on Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30.
Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Country music fans can enjoy a slate of stellar performances at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer, too.
Go Out Local’s Country Concert Series has lined up Lauren Alaina to perform Saturday, June 25, and Craig Morgan on Saturday, July 9. Later in the summer, Dwight Yoakam will perform on Friday, Aug. 12, then Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and country music icon Uncle Kracker is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.
Go Out Local will announce more performances in the coming weeks. Follow the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Facebook for the latest updates.