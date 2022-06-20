Movies, horse races, and concerts are back this week at the Bannock County Event Center!
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on June 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Gates open Friday, June 24 at 4 p.m. and the first race will run at 5 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of MGM’s “Dog” (rated PG13) on Friday, June 24. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs, and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
Get up and get active with Donor Connect’s Gift of Life Walk/Run on Saturday, June 25, at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. Participants can choose to walk or run a 2K or 5K race around the Wellness Complex. The purpose of the race is to celebrate organ transplant recipients, honor the donors, and raise awareness about the importance of registering as an organ donor. For more information, visit raceentry.com/gift-of-life-walkrun-pocatello/race-information.
Country music star Lauren Alaina is coming to Pocatello as part of Go Out Local’s Country Concert Series! With three No. 1 songs in under three years, the recently crowned ACM New Female Artist of the Year is bringing her must-see act to the epicenter of southeastern Idaho entertainment: Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 25. Tickets are available at countryconcertseries.com.
More country music concerts are scheduled for the summer, including Craig Morgan on Saturday, July 9, Dwight Yoakam on Friday, Aug. 12, Sawyer Brown with Logan Mize on Saturday, Sept. 17, and country music icon Uncle Kracker on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets for country concerts can be purchased on countryconcertseies.com.
But it’s not just country artists coming to Pocatello: The Summer Concert Series, presented by Go Out Local, has scheduled hard rock band, Badflower, to perform on Friday, July 1, and rock music icons Brett Scallions and Josey Scott, who will be performing the best of Saliva and Fuel together on Friday, July 8.
The Summer Concert Series recently announced that Latin rock and country band The Mavericks will perform on Sunday, July 31. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, will perform on Friday, Aug. 19. Rock bands Lit and Hoobastank are slated for Friday, Sept. 16, hip-hop star Bryce Vine on Friday, Sept. 23, and rock band Candlebox on Friday, Sept. 30.
Tickets to the above performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.