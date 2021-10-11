Reading the newspaper and especially the letters to the editor, I see many false issues and a lot of false information being brought up for voters to think about in the upcoming elections. I hope Idahoans will take a minute to think about the real issues they face and which candidates are looking for solutions to real problems. We need to reject the crazies who spend their time obsessing about matters that do not affect our daily life.
The first of these false issues is the looming threat of socialism in the U.S. As an army brat, I have lived in countries with socialist political parties. Not so much in the U.S.
Socialists believe that the means of production and distribution are owned and controlled through the government. Does anyone really believe the government is going to take over Ford Motor Company to control their production or take over the Union Pacific Railroad to manage distribution of products in the U.S.? Production and distribution are controlled by profits, not the government. As for that other economic system, capitalism; controlling the greed of individuals and giant corporations has long been a problem in the U.S. Why aren’t candidates for political office talking about that issue?
I hope voters will recognize that there are some things private enterprise can not or will not handle. Roads, bridges, clean drinking water and fresh air are areas where government must act because business and individuals are unable to. But that is not socialism.
Can anyone explain to me how teaching a critical race theory to adults in college threatens our democracy or has any impact on our daily lives? College students need access to ideas from every corner so they can analyze them and determine for themselves what theories have merit and which ones don’t. Perhaps some of the candidates for office have forgotten what classroom discussions are like in college.
Why are these so-called issues of socialism and critical race more important than public education for our children; the safety of our roads, bridges and the water we drink? Wildfires and drought affect Idahoans every year but our elected officials don’t seem to be doing much about them. There are shortages of doctors and teachers across the State. Shouldn’t these issues be more important to voters than a theory taught to college students?
Being an informed voter is essential in American society if we are to survive as a democracy. Part of that involves knowing where information is coming from. A recent letter writer recently said that studies show masks were only 10% effective in stopping the spread of covid-19. What studies? Where did that statistic come from? Certainly not any credible source of news, yet it is being put out there as fact. It’s not.
As a member of a democracy, we all give up a little of our freedom so that we can live together in peace and harmony. With freedom come responsibility and a degree of self-discipline. That is why we obey the speed limits and wear seat belts. If a person wants to put others at risk by not getting vaccinated or wearing a mask, they are free to do so. But that behavior is not conducive to a free and safe society; just the opposite.
The current crop of politicians ruined the best postal delivery system in the world. Do they deserve our continued support?
There is one other source of false information I would like to address and that is the big lie. Not the big lie that a former politician actually won an election they lost but the big lie politicians put out about balanced budgets and being fiscally conservative. Neither political party knows how to control spending. It is the big lie all politicians share.
As we face the coming year of primaries and elections, I hope Idahoans will vote for people looking for solutions and not vote for the crazies who bring up false issues or use false information to win their vote.
Keith Ellsworth,
Pocatello