Up to 25 Afghan refugees will be resettled into the Pocatello area during the next few months, with assistance from a new Eastern Idaho partnership between Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Idaho Office of Refugees.
The first seven of the refugees arrived in Pocatello this month and have already resettled here, according to a Catholic Charities press release.
“It is a privilege for Pocatello to welcome and assist our Afghan allies as they begin their new lives far from what is familiar,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad. “As Pocatello’s Welcoming Resolution states, our community has long been home to indigenous people, migrants and immigrants. We look forward to embracing our newest citizens, helping them feel welcomed and safe, and helping them transition into our economic and social life.”
Catholic Charities officials emphasized they are not starting a new resettlement agency in Idaho, but rather they're a contracted community partner providing services at a time of heightened need.
Idaho's resettlement program, which started in 1975, has been administered by the Idaho Office for Refugees for the past 20 years. The state's three resettlement agencies are the International Rescue Committee in Boise, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs in Twin Falls and the Agency for New Americans in Boise.
Even prior to the establishment of Idaho's resettlement program, the state's church congregations joined to sponsor refugee families, according to the press release.
"These brave Afghan allies have suffered a great loss for our sake, including the loss of homes, livelihoods and sometimes even separation from families," Kathleen Lewis, Parish Council president at Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Pocatello, said in the press release.
Afghanistan's government fell to Taliban militants earlier this year after the U.S. pulled forces out of the country. Refugees arriving in the U.S. have been seeking asylum from the Taliban as part of Operation Allies Welcome.
Officials with Catholic Charities, which is an affiliate of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, noted part of their mission is to support human wellbeing.
Catholic Charities is working closely with regional community organizations, religious congregations, businesses, local leaders and nonprofit organizations seeking help. Several local employers have already expressed interest in helping with job openings, according to the press release.
"We're honored, ready and willing to assist with this effort, even in a modest way, by responding to this call and showing compassion to families and individuals in great need," Doug Alles, Catholic Charities of Idaho executive director, said in the press release.
The deacon of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Scott Pearhill, said in the press release that Afghans have been allies with the U.S., supporting our national security "with their very lives, making deep personal sacrifices."
Pearhill is pleased the community has the opportunity to help them make a new life.
"I'm proud of Pocatello for its openness and generosity," he said.