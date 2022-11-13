2022 Idaho Democratic Convention

Terri Pickens Manweiler speaks at the Idaho Democratic Convention in June. She has announced she is working on a ballot initiative that would repeal Idaho’s abortion laws.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho.

Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the National Organization for Women and Planned Parenthood Advocates of the West. Pickens Manweiler said she also hopes to work with state Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and House Minority Leader Illana Rubel, D-Boise, to draft language that would repeal Idaho’s existing abortion laws, including the near total criminal abortion ban and civil statute that grants family members the right to sue the health care provider who performs an abortion.

