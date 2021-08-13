Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
For sometime now, I've been mulling over the idea that unregulated capitalism may well be at the root of so many of our divides in this country. In my opinion--and in that of others that I've raised this issue with--the disparity in wealth and the very concerning issues that this causes, just might be at the bottom of a lot of the polarization that is so troubling now here in these United States.
We hear terms, like socialism or Democratic socialism that might help to make things better, when perhaps it is so much simpler than that--merely putting the regulations back in place that have been slowly but surely coming off these past thirty-forty years. That would mean taxing those folks and or corporations who have the money. That only makes commonsense, does it not?
We surely are a most generous folks, giving toward so many needs--especially here in this community that we are part of. But as a nation, how can there be so much homelessness in the richest nation on earth, even among our veterans? Or the need/desire to move to other parts of this country, unsettling communities with too rapid growth patterns--another thing that this great, if unique state of Idaho, is facing. But that's a topic for another time.
My main argument this time around is that we may well have the answer to so many of our problems, including the rising local taxes, in an already tried and true method that worked so well for this nation in the years before "Trickle Down" economics were proposed and have proven so inadequate to our needs.