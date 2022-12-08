University of Idaho Administration building

The University of Idaho’s Administration Building on the main Moscow campus.

 Charles Reitcheck/University of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit from members of a Christian law students' organization who claimed their freedom of speech was violated when the school’s civil rights investigation office issued no-contact orders against them.

The settlement, filed in Idaho's U.S. District Court this week, resolves a case brought by three students belonging to the Christian Legal Society and the law school professor who serves as the group's faculty advisor. The group sued the university in April, contending the school illegally punished them for expressing their religious beliefs.

