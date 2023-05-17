Slain U of I students

After receiving their daughter Madison Mogen’s posthumous bachelor’s degree in marketing, mother Karen Laramie and stepdad Scott Laramie walk the stage during Saturday’s University of Idaho commencement ceremony held in the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho. 

 Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – As the University of Idaho Class of 2023 sat in its caps and gowns Saturday morning, the community took a moment to recognize those who weren’t there.

“Awws” rang out through the crowd as the four students who were killed at an off-campus home last fall were posthumously recognized.

