Moscow murder victims (copy)

Left to right, Dylan Mortensen, Madison Mogen (top), Kaylee Goncalves (bottom), Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Bethany Funke in a photo from Kaylee Goncalves’ Instagram posted Nov. 12. The next day Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin were stabbed to death at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

 via Instagram

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho will award posthumous degrees and certificates on Saturday to four students who were killed in a nighttime attack at a home near campus last fall.

The stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at a rental home near campus on Nov. 13, 2022 left the close-knit community of Moscow deeply shaken. Mogen and Goncalves were seniors getting ready to graduate.

