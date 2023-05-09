Left to right, Dylan Mortensen, Madison Mogen (top), Kaylee Goncalves (bottom), Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Bethany Funke in a photo from Kaylee Goncalves’ Instagram posted Nov. 12. The next day Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin were stabbed to death at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho will award posthumous degrees and certificates on Saturday to four students who were killed in a nighttime attack at a home near campus last fall.
The stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at a rental home near campus on Nov. 13, 2022 left the close-knit community of Moscow deeply shaken. Mogen and Goncalves were seniors getting ready to graduate.
The four students will be recognized during the university's May 13 graduation ceremonies, along with another student who recently died in a car accident, and nearly 3,000 new graduates.
A posthumous degree in general studies will be awarded to Goncalves, and one in marketing will be awarded to Mogen, the university announced in a press release. Chapin, who was a freshman, will be awarded a certificate in recreation, sport and tourism management, and Kernodle, who was a junior, will be awarded a certificate in marketing. Certificates acknowledge credit toward degrees in progress.
Guadalupe Ruiz, who was killed in a car crash in August, will receive a posthumous degree in criminology, the release said.
Bryan Kohberger, who was pursuing a PhD in criminal justice, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.
