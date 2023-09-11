POCATELLO — Over two decades have passed since two Boeing 767s, each loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel, crashed into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center during the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
The news coverage of the attacks in New York City and at the Pentagon and the heroics aboard United Flight 93 forever seared Sept. 11, 2001, into the memories of many Americans.
Despite 22 years having passed since that day, even residents of Southeast Idaho, separated from the locations of the terrorist attacks by thousands of miles, remember exactly where they were and what they were doing.
Several local officials who participated in the annual 9/11 commemoration on Monday outside of the Bannock County Courthouse spoke with the Idaho State Journal about what they remember from that fateful day and reflecting on why it’s important to never forget Sept. 11.
Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli happened to be at a cemetery on 9/11 making preparations to lay his father to rest with full military honors.
“We were in a limousine at the cemetery with my dad’s body in the back when the limo driver asked us if he could turn on the radio because New York City was under attack,” Carnaroli said. “That day will stand out to me for many reasons.”
During Monday’s 9/11 commemoration outside of the courthouse, Carnaroli recounted for the dozens of people in attendance the timeline of events that were significant during the terrorist attacks. He was asked to read the timeline a few years ago and has done so annually ever since, he said.
Hosted on the front steps of the Bannock County Courthouse early Monday evening, Bannock County Commissioner John Crowder emceed the commemoration event, which began with the Idaho State University ROTC Color Guard raising the American Flag, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cody De Los Reyes leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Idaho National Guard Military and Family Readiness Specialist Hiedi Young and her two daughters Kiersten and Allisa singing the national anthem and an invocation by Bannock County management assistant Kristi Davenport.
Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough, who read a proclamation declaring Monday as Patriot’s Day at the commemoration, was ironing a shirt as he readied for work on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, before flipping on the TV to catch the morning news on the way out the door.
“I saw what was going on and I didn’t move for the next hour,” he said. “I was just numb for the rest of the day.”
And while it seems that commemorative events remembering 9/11 have dwindled over the past several years, Hough said the importance of remembering how unified the country became following the attacks is central for Bannock County’s annual commemorative event.
“This is a uniting event and it seems like they’re just not as many of those types of events anymore,” Hough said. “9/11 reminds me why I love this country. When everybody came together afterward you just remembered what it was like to be an American.”
Bannock County Veterans Services Coordinator Melissa Hartman played a significant role organizing Monday’s commemorative event.
She remembers getting ready for work 22 years ago. Her husband, who served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps had just returned home from Fort Benning, Georgia, two years prior.
“I was watching the ‘Today Show’ when it happened,” she said. “I didn’t see the first plane hit but as I was watching the second plane crash happened. I remember calling my husband and telling him that I thought America was under attack and I just remember him saying ‘What do you mean.’”
But like others at Monday’s commemoration, Hartman said it’s what happened on Sept. 12, 2001, that sticks with her more than anything.
“Many of us lived through that experience, but our little ones like my grandchildren are now learning about this event in a history book and for me there is one thing that the history books can’t teach them.”
She continued, “On 9/11 we were all traumatized, but on Sept. 12 we were all united. There was no black, white, gay, straight, Democrat or Republican. We were all Americans and we were all united together.”
Hartman said she remembers feeling this immense sense of pride on Sept. 12, 2001.
“Sept. 12 embodies what it means to be an American,” Hartman said. “Everybody was flying American flags, the stores sold out of all their American flags and people were even pinning them to their roofs.”
Following Monday’s commemorative event, the public was invited to eat a free meal of spaghetti and meatballs at the Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello. The dinner was organized, cooked and served by spouses of the many local residents involved with various Southeast Idaho Veteran Service Organizations including the American Legion, AMVETS and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
One of Hartman’s main goals for Bannock County’s annual event commemorating 9/11 is to ensure that the youth of today understand the significance of how unified the American people became on 9/12 and that there are still people alive today who lived through the events on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We had something horrific happen to us and it was a tragedy,” Hartman said. “But out of the rubble, the American spirit grew.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.