An aerial view of the scene of the Union Pacific freight train derailment in American Falls.
AMERICAN FALLS — A Union Pacific freight train derailed late Saturday night in American Falls.
The derailment occurred around 11 p.m. near Highway 39 and Willow Bay and as of Sunday morning the derailed cars were still blocking Marina Road to Willow Bay.
Authorities said there were no injuries as a result of the derailment but the incident resulted in the train spilling 120 gallons of diesel fuel.
Union Pacific said the derailment involved five refrigerated boxcars leaving the track.
As of Sunday morning, Union Pacific crews were on the scene removing the derailed cars, cleaning up the spilled fuel and repairing the tracks damaged during the incident.
The cause of the derailment remains under investigation by Union Pacific.
