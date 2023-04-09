Derailment

An aerial view of the scene of the Union Pacific freight train derailment in American Falls.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

AMERICAN FALLS — A Union Pacific freight train derailed late Saturday night in American Falls.

The derailment occurred around 11 p.m. near Highway 39 and Willow Bay and as of Sunday morning the derailed cars were still blocking Marina Road to Willow Bay.

