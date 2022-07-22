Have you noticed that so very much of what defines the human equation tends to fragment over time? History has seen it happen to nations ... peoples ... religions ... even the very continents themselves.
Some two millennia ago, the great religion we know as Christianity began as one church, founded by Jesus Christ. Now, in our own day, it’s a challenge to count the denominations — the divisions, if you will — in Christianity.
The very same Roman Empire that once did its best to eradicate Christianity went through that same divisive process; with the not-so-small irony that it was Christianity that ultimately survived. Why?
About now, just about everyone (especially the believers among us) will jump in and say: “That’s easy — Christ Himself is the reason!” Not so fast.
Certainly it’s true that, multiple denominations or not, Christianity outlived Rome because, whatever else Christians did or didn’t do, their core belief in Jesus as the Son of the Living God was the one, single “unifying glue” that gave perpetual life to Christianity.
But grasping that may not be as easy as some of us think it should be — particularly when we talk about nations instead of religions. There’s no better illustration of it than the present-day situation with our own republican democracy.
On July 4, 1776, 13 disparate North American colonies declared their independence from Great Britain. The “unifying glue” that held them together was nebulous, at best. In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson did his level best to at least list the “chemical compounds” that made up that glue.
But Jefferson (and the other Founding Fathers) well knew a great deal more would be needed if 13 small “nation-states” had any realistic long-term survival. The people of the former colonies had already learned — the hard way — that differences among them weren’t hard to find. What united them was what counted.
As it always has been, the wild card was time. Those Americans only knew that, even if (against all odds) they prevailed in gaining independence, lack of unity would guarantee a quick, bloody end to the American experiment. “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Some things in this life are time-tested.
Now, with Independence Day Number 246 in our rearview mirror, we find ourselves facing the very same dilemma in our own time. Everything we read, see or hear is all about what separates ... what divides ... what undermines. “Critical race theory”? Some theory, especially in a 50-state nation that’s light-years bigger than the original.
Blacks against whites ... Democrats against Republicans ... Left against right. “Native-Americans”... “African-Americans”... “These-Americans”... “Those Americans”... ad nauseam! Translation? “We-have-to-be-different-Americans.” Just being American is no longer good enough.
Really? When we hear that kind of poison, we need to shut it down! Demagogues preaching such divisive dribble are looking for a gas leak by lighting matches to see by.
We need to find our glue, and we need to do it fast! Ever since that first Independence Day, the world has grown smaller ... more vicious ... and more nuclear. We’ve also learned something about time: We have a lot less of it than the Americans of 1776 had. Clock’s ticking.
William L. Milhaupt is a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. He is an essayist, short-story writer and Constitutional historian. He is the author of the book “Toward the Sound of the Guns — Tales of Reluctant Heroes.” He and his wife, Tresia, live in Idaho.