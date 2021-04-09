Only a tiny portion of Idaho touches the Canadian border, yet its businesses and farmers are our competitors. We should take a look at what they’re doing so we can keep up.
I recently read Canadian officials are “betting” on increased immigration to help their nation’s economy recover from the COVID recession. Washington should be taking a similar stance to help bolster our economy.
In March, House lawmakers approved the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the American Dream and Promise Act, which would give immigrant farmworkers and Dreamers in the United States the chance to earn citizenship, and Senator Crapo is introducing the farmworker bill in the upper chamber.
According to one estimate, undocumented immigrants in the US pay 8% of their incomes in state and local taxes annually. If given the chance to become citizens, their contributions would likely increase by $2.1 billion. These two bills would affect only a sliver of the undocumented population. While it’s not a comprehensive solution, it’s a start and it would be good for our economy. If Senators Crapo and Risch want Idaho to be able to compete globally, they need to vote yes on both bills.
Judy Strickland,
Meridian