University of Idaho Extension educator Nikki Ennis, Bannock County, is thinking big when it comes to getting local youth excited about gardening.
Ennis and Extension staff members will host their first giant pumpkin growing contest this summer for UI Extension 4-H Youth Development participants. They’ve ordered seeds rated to grow pumpkins ranging from 50 to 300 pounds. Participants in the competition will each receive a seedling raised from a giant pumpkin seed. The youth will be encouraged to post photographs documenting their progress on the Bannock County 4-H Facebook page, and prizes for the largest pumpkins will be awarded in August, following a weigh-in at the Bannock County Fair in Downey.
Any Bannock County youth involved in 4-H interested in participating may register by calling 208-236-7310.
“They’re going to learn how to grow a plant and how to take care of it, and there’s a lot of information on how to set up a plant so it can grow the best,” Ennis said. “I think it will be a good learning experience that will teach some responsibility keeping their plant alive.”
In addition to raising an oversized gourd, participants will create a poster illustrating the steps involved in their project. They’ll also write a paragraph about the parts of a seed.
Youth will be given a pamphlet about raising giant pumpkins, and UI Extension will offer training, teaching several tips for growing champion giant pumpkins. For example, using a bed sheet or tarp to provide partial shade helps with growth, and placing a pumpkin on a firm and dry platform, such as a sand-covered board, helps growers avoid rot.
While attending a recent conference, UI Extension staff in Bannock County got the idea for the contest from a Cooperative Extension educator based in Hawaii.
“She does a giant pumpkin contest, and she does some other giant vegetables also,” Ennis said.
Though this will be Bannock County’s first year of having a giant pumpkin growing contest, Franklin County has had one since 2019. During the first year, the winning pumpkin in Franklin County weighed in at 529 pounds. The county’s winner was 593 pounds in 2020, and the top pumpkin was 612 pounds in 2021.
Franklin County staff also helped Oneida County start a giant pumpkin contest in 2021. Weather conditions weren’t conducive to growing large pumpkins in 2022, and UI Extension educator in Franklin County, Bracken Henderson, isn’t planning to host a 2023 contest due to the likelihood of a short growing season.
UI Extension in Franklin County partnered with Intermountain Farmers Association (IFA) to help with the weigh-ins.
Henderson has found giant pumpkins struggle to set female blossoms in southeast Idaho’s soils, which he attributes to a manganese deficiency. He’s found that spraying micronutrients onto foliage helps with the problem.
“Growing a giant pumpkin isn’t easy,” Henderson said.
Following the weigh-in during the contest’s initial year, a Utah radio station bought the giant pumpkins, which were filled with numbered balls and dropped from a crane. After the pumpkins splattered, spectators gathered the balls and matched winning numbers to claim prizes.
In subsequent years, Franklin County’s giant pumpkins were displayed either outside of the UI Extension office or in front of IFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.