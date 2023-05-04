University of Idaho Extension educator Nikki Ennis, Bannock County, is thinking big when it comes to getting local youth excited about gardening.

Ennis and Extension staff members will host their first giant pumpkin growing contest this summer for UI Extension 4-H Youth Development participants. They’ve ordered seeds rated to grow pumpkins ranging from 50 to 300 pounds. Participants in the competition will each receive a seedling raised from a giant pumpkin seed. The youth will be encouraged to post photographs documenting their progress on the Bannock County 4-H Facebook page, and prizes for the largest pumpkins will be awarded in August, following a weigh-in at the Bannock County Fair in Downey.

